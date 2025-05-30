Mikael Egill Ellertsson News: Headed to Genoa

Ellertsson is moving to Genoa, which purchased him in January and let him finish the season at Venezia.

Ellertsson became a fixture a couple of months into the season and contributed on both ends, posting 20 key passes, 28 crosses (three accurate), 58 tackles and 61 clearances in 36 appearances (29 starts), scoring and assisting twice. He'll be an option in multiple roles at his new club.