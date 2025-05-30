Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mikael Egill Ellertsson headshot

Mikael Egill Ellertsson News: Headed to Genoa

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Ellertsson is moving to Genoa, which purchased him in January and let him finish the season at Venezia.

Ellertsson became a fixture a couple of months into the season and contributed on both ends, posting 20 key passes, 28 crosses (three accurate), 58 tackles and 61 clearances in 36 appearances (29 starts), scoring and assisting twice. He'll be an option in multiple roles at his new club.

Mikael Egill Ellertsson
Genoa
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now