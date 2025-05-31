Mikael Uhre Injury: Early exit Saturday
Uhre was forced off in the 37th minute of Saturday's match against Dallas due to an apparent injury.
Uhre was not able to make it to halftime of Saturday's contest after suffering an apparent injury, with the forward exiting after 37 minutes of action. This will be something to watch for the club, as he has started in three of their past four games. Bruno Damiani was brought on in his place, a possible replacement moving forward.
