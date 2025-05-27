Mikael Uhre News: Credited with assist in goal
Uhre assisted once to go with one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Inter Miami CF.
Uhre got a touch on the ball inside the box before Tai Baribo unleashed a strike to give Philadelphia a 2-0 lead in the first half. Uhre has taken on a secondary role on offense due to Baribo scoring 13 goals so far, but the Danish striker has been solid either way with two goals and four assists in 15 contests.
