Mikel Jauregizar News: Signs contract extension until 2031

Jauregizar has signed a contract extension with Athletic Club until 2031, the club announced.

Jauregizar made his first-team debut in December 2023 in a Copa del Rey match against Cayon and has been a regular part of preseason and training dynamics with the senior squad. During the 2024-25 season, he made 44 appearances across all competitions, contributing to three goals and one assist. He will discover the Champions League next season with Bilbao and will likely be a regular starter again.