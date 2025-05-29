Mikel Jauregizar News: Starts regularly in midfield

Jauregizar recorded two goals and one assist while starting in 25 of his 34 league appearances in 2024/25.

Jauregizar was one of the most consistent starters for Athletic Club throughout the campaign, and he failed to appear in only four of the team's 38 league matches. He didn't provide a lot of value as a fantasy asset due to the nature of his defensive-minded role in midfield, but he regularly operated as the primary link between defense and midfield. Even if Athletic Club bolster their depth in midfield in the 2025/26 campaign, Jauregizar should remain a regular for Athletic due to his tactical versatility and ability to play different roles in midfield.