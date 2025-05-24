Mikkel Desler News: On bench at Minnesota
Desler (hamstring) is on the bench in Saturday's game against Minnesota United.
Desler wasn't expected to be an option yet as he had a lengthy recovery since getting hurt on March 9 and just recently resumed training. However, his potential appearance as a substitute strengthens his team's depth going forward. He'll aim to replace Jon Gallagher at right-back, though it might be just for a few minutes in upcoming matches.
