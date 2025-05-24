Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mikkel Desler headshot

Mikkel Desler News: On bench at Minnesota

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Desler (hamstring) is on the bench in Saturday's game against Minnesota United.

Desler wasn't expected to be an option yet as he had a lengthy recovery since getting hurt on March 9 and just recently resumed training. However, his potential appearance as a substitute strengthens his team's depth going forward. He'll aim to replace Jon Gallagher at right-back, though it might be just for a few minutes in upcoming matches.

Mikkel Desler
Austin FC
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now