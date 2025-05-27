Mile Svilar News: Fitting end to brilliant season

Svilar had four saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 victory against Torino.

Svilar's final match of the 2024/25 campaign for Roma was just like his previous games this year- dominant. The 25 year old made four saves, three of which came from inside his own box, and shut out Torino on the road. The clean sheet was Svilar's 16th clean sheet of the season, tied with Napoli's Alex Meret for the most in the league. Svilar was also the league leader in save percentage, and fourth in saves per 90 minutes.