Miles Robinson News: Nets rare goal

Robinson scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), two crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 4-2 loss versus Atlanta United. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 15th minute.

Robinson would see a goal Sunday, but it wouldn't help in their defeat, finding the back of the net in the 49th minute. This is a rare goal for the defender, with it being his first of the season after only seeing one last campaign. His defensive effort was much less, which was present in the scoreline, notching only one tackle won.