Mirko Maric Injury: Returning against Monza

Maric (ankle) will be an option for Saturday's game versus Monza, coach Eusebio Di Francesco stated.

Maric is good to go after missing two matches due to an ankle sprain. He was starting over Christian Gytkjaer and Daniel Fila before the injury, but he might be eased into action in his first tilt back. He has notched six shots (one on target), three crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles (two won) in his last outings.