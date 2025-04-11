Fantasy Soccer
Mirko Maric Injury: Returning against Monza

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Maric (ankle) will be an option for Saturday's game versus Monza, coach Eusebio Di Francesco stated.

Maric is good to go after missing two matches due to an ankle sprain. He was starting over Christian Gytkjaer and Daniel Fila before the injury, but he might be eased into action in his first tilt back. He has notched six shots (one on target), three crosses (zero accurate) and two tackles (two won) in his last outings.

