Mitchel Bakker News: Decent contribution across pitch

Bakker recorded four goals and three assists in 32 appearances across all competitions for Lille in the 2024-25 season. He is heading back to Atalanta after the end of his loan spell with Lille, the club announced.

Bakker's offensive and defensive contributions added an extra dimension to Lille's squad since he could play on both flanks as a winger or full back. His overlapping runs and ability to deliver crosses created additional scoring chances and helped Lille qualify for the next Europa League campaign. Bakker will now head back to Atalanta after ending his loan spell in the north of France.