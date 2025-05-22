Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mitchell Weiser headshot

Mitchell Weiser News: Brilliant again

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 22, 2025

Weiser scored five times and added eight assists during 32 Bundesliga starts.

Weiser has been brilliant since making the switch to Bremen after struggling for minutes in Leverkusen. He set new career-highs across the board during this season, with 13 goal contributions and 42 chances created. It was a season to remember for the wing-back who will hope to continue on this form in the coming campaign.

Mitchell Weiser
Werder Bremen
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now