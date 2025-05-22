Mitchell Weiser News: Brilliant again
Weiser scored five times and added eight assists during 32 Bundesliga starts.
Weiser has been brilliant since making the switch to Bremen after struggling for minutes in Leverkusen. He set new career-highs across the board during this season, with 13 goal contributions and 42 chances created. It was a season to remember for the wing-back who will hope to continue on this form in the coming campaign.
