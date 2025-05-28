Fantasy Soccer
Mohamed Abdelmonem headshot

Mohamed Abdelmonem Injury: Solid defensive addition

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2025

Abdelmonem made 16 appearances across all competitions for Nice in the 2024-25 season before suffering a season-ending knee injury.

Abdelmonem brought composure and reliability to Nice's backline during his 16 appearances this season, contributing 30 tackles, 24 interceptions and 68 clearances. His defensive work helped maintain the team's structure and contributed to a fourth-place finish in Ligue 1, securing a spot in Champions League qualification for next season. He missed the final three matches after suffering an ACL injury against Paris and is expected to miss the first half of the 2025-26 campaign due to a lengthy recovery.

