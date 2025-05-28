Mohamed-Ali Cho News: Good first complete season in Nice

Cho made 33 appearances across all competitions for Nice during the 2024-25 season, scoring four goals and providing four assists.

Cho's pace and agility posed constant threats to opposing defenses throughout the season, making the young forward enjoy a decent first complete season with at least 25 games since his time with Angers back in 2021. His ability to create scoring opportunities highlighted his potential as a forward and helped Nice secure fourth place in Ligue 1 along with a spot in Champions League qualification for next season. Cho set new career highs in league play with four assists, 30 chances created and 51 crosses. With further experience, Cho is expected to enhance his goal-scoring contributions and become a key player for Nice in upcoming seasons, with three years remaining on his contract.