Mohamed Farsi Injury: Back in full training

Farsi (pelvis) was back in full training ahead of Saturday's match against Miami, accoridng to Brianna Mackay of the Columbus Dispatch.

Farsi is seeing a major update for the first time since his pelvis injury, as the defender has trained fully. This is solid news, although he was still considered a doubt just a day ago. He will likely be a late call for Saturday's match, needing to pass some testing to be considered fit.