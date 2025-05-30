Fantasy Soccer
Mohamed Farsi headshot

Mohamed Farsi Injury: Back in full training

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 30, 2025

Farsi (pelvis) was back in full training ahead of Saturday's match against Miami, accoridng to Brianna Mackay of the Columbus Dispatch.

Farsi is seeing a major update for the first time since his pelvis injury, as the defender has trained fully. This is solid news, although he was still considered a doubt just a day ago. He will likely be a late call for Saturday's match, needing to pass some testing to be considered fit.

Mohamed Farsi
Columbus Crew
