Mohamed Farsi Injury: Questionable Wednesday
Farsi (Pelvis) is questionable for Wednesday's clash against Nashville, according to the MLS injury report.
Farsi is dealing with pelvis issues and is questionable for Wednesday's game against Nashville. He will likely be a late call for the game and if he has to miss out his absence would force a change in the starting squad with Andres Herrera expected to replace him on the right flank.
