Mohamed Farsi Injury: Still doubtful against Miami

Farsi (Pelvis) is still a doubt for Saturday's game against Inter Miami since he is considered as day-to-day, coach Wilfried Nancy said in a press conference, according to Brianna Mac Kay from the Columbus Dispatch.

Farsi missed Wednesday's draw against Nashville due to a pelvis injury suffered after Saturday's game and is considered day-to-day. He will likely be assessed in the coming days to know if he can be available for Saturday's clash against Inter Miami. If he has to miss a second game in a row, Andres Herrera is expected to replace him again on the right flank for that game.