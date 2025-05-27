Mohamed Farsi News: Assists opener Saturday

Farsi assisted once to go with four crosses (zero accurate) and six chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Charlotte FC.

Farsi recorded his third assist of the season Saturday as he set up Ibrahim Aliyu's opener in the 15th minute. It was one of six chances he created in the match, by far his most in a match this season. He also recorded four inaccurate crosses, one interception and one blocked shot in his full 90 minutes of action.