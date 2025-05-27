Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Mohamed Farsi headshot

Mohamed Farsi News: Assists opener Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Farsi assisted once to go with four crosses (zero accurate) and six chances created in Saturday's 3-2 loss to Charlotte FC.

Farsi recorded his third assist of the season Saturday as he set up Ibrahim Aliyu's opener in the 15th minute. It was one of six chances he created in the match, by far his most in a match this season. He also recorded four inaccurate crosses, one interception and one blocked shot in his full 90 minutes of action.

Mohamed Farsi
Columbus Crew
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now