Mohamed Salah News: Nets in win
Salah scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal), five crosses (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 1-1 draw against Crystal Palace.
Salah capped off a historic season with yet another goal with the league title long-since wrapped up. The winger finished with a ridiculous 29 goals and 18 assists on the way to a clean sweep of Premier League end of season awards. Still one of the absolute best players in the world Salah will be the talisman of Liverpool next season.
