Mohammed Kudus headshot

Mohammed Kudus News: Scores as substitute

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Kudus scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) in Sunday's 3-1 victory versus Ipswich Town.

Kudus subbed on in the second half and scored his fifth goal in the season to seal West Ham's road win. That was his only appearance off bench in 33 games in 2024-25. The midfielder also assisted three times, while logging 75 shots (22 on target) and 81 crosses (21 accurate).

Mohammed Kudus
West Ham United
