Mohammed Salisu News: Qualitative defensive depth

Salisu made 21 appearances for Monaco accross all competitions in the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals.

Salisu proved to be a reliable depth option for Monaco's defense by providing strength and stability at the back while setting new statistical highs. He recorded 28 tackles, 52 clearances and one goal contribution this season, improving on last year's numbers. His physical presence and defensive skills helped Monaco in key moments on their way to securing a third-place finish in Ligue 1 and direct qualification for the next Champions League.