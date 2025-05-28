Moise Bombito News: Emerging defensive talent

Bombito featured in 33 matches across all competitions for Nice during the 2024-25 season.

Bombito's emergence as a reliable center-back was a highlight for Nice's defense throughout the season after joining from MLS side Colorado Rapids. His defensive awareness and ability to read the game contributed to the team's solid defensive line and helped secure a fourth-place finish in Ligue 1, earning a place in Champions League qualification for next season. As he continues to develop, Bombito is poised to become a mainstay in the backline for Nice, especially to take the place of captain Dante who will likely retire from football after the 2025-26 season.