Moise Kean News: Goal to cap off breakout campaign

Kean scored one goal to go with eight shots (four on goal) and one corner in Sunday's 3-2 win over Udinese.

Kean's 2024-25 season will conclude with top form, with goals in consecutive games. They indicated his first year with Fiorentina, an absolute pleasure for the Violets. Kean logged career bests concerning both shots on goal (51) and chances created. Thus, it should come as no surprise that he recorded a career-high 22 G/A in the form of three assists and 19 goals. Kean finished this Serie A season second in scoring.