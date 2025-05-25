Morgan Gibbs-White News: Logs same G/A despite limits

Gibbs-White recorded two crosses (zero accurate) and one tackle in Sunday's 1-0 defeat versus Chelsea.

For the second straight Premier League season, Gibbs-White logged 15 G/A. Unlike last year, he did not record double-digit assists, increasing his goals to seven instead. Gibbs-White's recent G/A also required fewer appearances, indicative of how much the attacking midfielder was limited this time around. Compared to last season, his latest campaign's stats include fewer shots (61), chances created (51) and crosses (45). He was also pretty much wiped out from corners, most that Anthony Elanga and Elliot Anderson recorded instead. The fact that Gibbs-White's G/A did not change is impressive.