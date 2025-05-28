Morgan Sanson News: Good impact in return

Sanson made six Ligue 1 appearances for Nice in the 2024-25 season, scoring three goals.

Sanson made a strong impact in the final stretch of the season after returning from a long-term ankle injury that forced him to miss almost the entire campaign. He scored three goals in his six appearances at the end of the season, helping the team secure fourth place in the Ligue 1 standings and a spot in the Champions League qualification rounds this summer. The former Marseille player showed leadership and made a clear difference on the pitch, setting him up to be a key part of the roster next season without a doubt.