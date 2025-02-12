Morten Hjulmand News: Suspension cleared
Hjulmand is no longer suspended and is an option moving forward for the club.
Hjulmund has cleared his ban after sitting out Tuesday's UCL match, only missing one match due to his suspension. The midfielder will likely be excpeted to see the start when they take on Dortmund in the second leg of their UCL knockout-playoff match on Feb. 19, starting in all eight of his appearnces this campaign.
