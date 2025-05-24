Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Moussa Diarra headshot

Moussa Diarra Injury: Won't make season finale

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Diarra (nose) is out for Saturday's match against Osasuna.

Diarra is not going to recover from his broken nose in time for the season finale, as the mask he was prepared to wear will not help him on the sidelines. This is a tough way to end the season for a regular starter, not being with his team on the field to end the season. He ends the season starting in 20 of his 26 appearances, notching 21 interceptions, 20 tackles and 41 clearances.

Moussa Diarra
Deportivo Alaves
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now