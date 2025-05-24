Moussa Diarra Injury: Won't make season finale

Diarra (nose) is out for Saturday's match against Osasuna.

Diarra is not going to recover from his broken nose in time for the season finale, as the mask he was prepared to wear will not help him on the sidelines. This is a tough way to end the season for a regular starter, not being with his team on the field to end the season. He ends the season starting in 20 of his 26 appearances, notching 21 interceptions, 20 tackles and 41 clearances.