Munir El Haddadi Injury: Late call to face Valladolid

El Haddadi (undisclosed) is a late call for Saturday's match against Valladolid, accoridng to manager Borja Jimenez. "Munir is doing the unspeakable to get there. In other words, you don't get the idea of the effort he's making. The other day he played with discomfort and lasted us twenty minutes. And tomorrow, if he can, he also wants to play with discomfort. In other words, we are at the moment where we have to risk."

El Haddadi was forced off with discomfort last outing and appears ready to push the fold once again, as he is now a late call for Saturday's match. This said, he will likely face testing, which will decide if he can play. He did start in their last outing and will hope to see that spot, but will likely earn a bench role if fit enough for the squad.