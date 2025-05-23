Murillo Injury: Struggling with ankle issue

Murillo (ankle) is a doubt for Sunday's match with Chelsea, according to manager Nuno Espirito Santo. "He twisted his ankle, has not been able to train, let's see tomorrow."

Murillo is dealing with an ankle problem and is now a doubt for Sunday's Premier League finale. Losing the defender would be a big blow in the final match of the season as he's been arguably the most important part of the backline. He's helped keep 11 clean sheets in 35 starts, as well as scoring a pair of goals from center-back. Morato could come into the starting XI if Murillo isn't fit.