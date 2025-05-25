Murillo News: Logs same G/A yet better season

Murillo had one shot (zero on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one chance created in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Chelsea.

Murillo logged two G/A, which he also recorded during the Nottingham team's 2023-24 season. Unlike it, his latest campaign included multiple goals instead of such for assists. The aforementioned fact is at least somewhat surprising, considering he increased his chances created (13) and accurate crosses (six). Defensively, Murillo ensured a better second season for himself. He logged 45 clearances, 36 interceptions and 242 clearances, the last category tally this Premier League season's best.