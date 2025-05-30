Myles Peart-Harris News: Returning from loan spell

Peart-Harris will return to Brentford after the conclusion of his loan spell at Swansea City, his parent club announced Friday.

Peart-Harris signed a contract extension with the Bees in January this year, so the club rates him highly enough to believe he can be a first-team player in the near future. He saw consistent minutes with Swansea in the Championship in 2024/25, starting in 18 of his 29 appearances while tallying three goals and four assists.