Myrto Uzuni News: Tallies assist

Uzuni assisted once to go with three shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Minnesota United.

Uzuni helped assist the lone goal on the day for Austin, which was also his first goal of the season. He has scored and assists in the last 10 MLS games played, averaging about 86 minutes of play per match while logging in 24 shots (10 on target) in that span.