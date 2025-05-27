Nabil Bentaleb News: Impactful after long illness

Bentaleb recovered from a long-term illness and made 10 Ligue 1 appearances for Lille in the final stretch of the 2024-25 season, scoring one goal in his first game back as a symbol.

Bentaleb recovered fully in mid-February from his long-term illness and made an impact by scoring in his first game back. His experience and composure added depth to the midfield during the final stretch of the season as Lille secured a place in next season's Europa League. Bentaleb is expected to be an important piece next season whether in the starting lineup or as a rotation option.