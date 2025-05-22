Nadir Zortea Injury: Not fully healthy

Zortea underwent an MRI on Thursday, coach Davide Nicola announced, but he's been called up for Friday's game versus Napoli.

Zortea experienced some discomfort in the final training, but the tests evidently had encouraging results since he was able to make the squad. He'll be available, but there's a chance he'll be managed. Jose Luis Palomino, Adam Obert or Nicola Pintus would start if he didn't, with Gabriele Zappa advancing his position. He has scored once, assisted twice and notched five key chances created, 14 crosses (four accurate) and six clearances in the last five matches.