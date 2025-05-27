Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nadir Zortea headshot

Nadir Zortea News: Pedestrian in Napoli match

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Zortea (undisclosed) had two crosses (zero accurate), one corner, one shot (zero on target) and one interception in Friday's 2-0 loss to Napoli.

Zortea got the nod despite not being in tip-top shape but played less than usual and had a subpar performance. He had a career year in his first season at Cagliari after finally leaving Atalanta permanently, scoring six goals and adding two assists, 33 shots (10 on target) and 119 crosses (34 accurate) in 35 games.

Nadir Zortea
Cagliari
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now