Nadir Zortea News: Pedestrian in Napoli match

Zortea (undisclosed) had two crosses (zero accurate), one corner, one shot (zero on target) and one interception in Friday's 2-0 loss to Napoli.

Zortea got the nod despite not being in tip-top shape but played less than usual and had a subpar performance. He had a career year in his first season at Cagliari after finally leaving Atalanta permanently, scoring six goals and adding two assists, 33 shots (10 on target) and 119 crosses (34 accurate) in 35 games.