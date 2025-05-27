Nahuel Estevez News: Wins one tackle against Atalanta
Estevez had one shot (zero on target), one clearance and two tackles (one won) in 12 minutes in Sunday's 3-2 win over Atalanta.
Estevez made his presence felt on both ends in his cameo in his first appearance after dealing with a thigh problem. He had a small role due to a few injuries and the competition, registering six chances created, 16 crosses (three accurate), 16 tackles and 26 clearances in 14 matches (seven starts).
