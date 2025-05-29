Fantasy Soccer
Nahuel Molina News: Logs three assists in 30 outings

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 29, 2025

Molina recorded three assists, 55 crosses, 44 tackles and 44 clearances in 30 appearances (17 starts) in the 2024/25 Liga season. He also notched eight appearances (three starts) in the Champions League.

Molina provided value on both ends of the pitch from his role as a right-back, though he earned most of his fantasy upside from defensive stats. Atletico Madrid are expected to bolster their squad in the summer, but they shouldn't target a right-back, so Molina is likely to remain a regular fixture in the lineup for Atletico Madrid in the 2025/26 campaign.

Nahuel Molina
Atlético Madrid
