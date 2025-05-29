Nahuel Molina News: Logs three assists in 30 outings

Molina recorded three assists, 55 crosses, 44 tackles and 44 clearances in 30 appearances (17 starts) in the 2024/25 Liga season. He also notched eight appearances (three starts) in the Champions League.

Molina provided value on both ends of the pitch from his role as a right-back, though he earned most of his fantasy upside from defensive stats. Atletico Madrid are expected to bolster their squad in the summer, but they shouldn't target a right-back, so Molina is likely to remain a regular fixture in the lineup for Atletico Madrid in the 2025/26 campaign.