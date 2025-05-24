Nahuel Tenaglia News: Busy versus Osasuna

Tenaglia won three of three tackles and had two crosses (zero accurate), five interceptions and one clearance in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Osasuna.

Tenaglia was under pressure in the back and set a new season high in interceptions. He was a staple this season and put up 85 crosses (12 accurate), 96 tackles, 47 interceptions and 11 clearances in 34 games, contributing to eight clean sheets and adding two goals and one assist.