Nahuel Tenaglia

Nahuel Tenaglia News: Busy versus Osasuna

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Tenaglia won three of three tackles and had two crosses (zero accurate), five interceptions and one clearance in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Osasuna.

Tenaglia was under pressure in the back and set a new season high in interceptions. He was a staple this season and put up 85 crosses (12 accurate), 96 tackles, 47 interceptions and 11 clearances in 34 games, contributing to eight clean sheets and adding two goals and one assist.

Nahuel Tenaglia
Deportivo Alaves
