Nathaniel Clyne headshot

Nathaniel Clyne Injury: Late call due to illness

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 23, 2025

Clyne is doubtful for Sunday's match against Liverpool due to an illness, accoridng to manager Olivier Glasner.

Clyne is going to be a late call for Sunday's match after picking up an illness, leaving him doubtful for their season finale. The good news is this shouldn't affect much for the team, as he last played April 12. That said, even if he is fit, expect a bench role.

Nathaniel Clyne
Crystal Palace
