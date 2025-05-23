Nathaniel Clyne Injury: Late call due to illness
Clyne is doubtful for Sunday's match against Liverpool due to an illness, accoridng to manager Olivier Glasner.
Clyne is going to be a late call for Sunday's match after picking up an illness, leaving him doubtful for their season finale. The good news is this shouldn't affect much for the team, as he last played April 12. That said, even if he is fit, expect a bench role.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now