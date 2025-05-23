Nayef Aguerd Injury: Ruled out of season finale

Aguerd (knee) is ruled out for the season finale against Real Madrid on Saturday as he still didn't resume training, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Aguerd will not play again this season as he is ruled out due to a knee injury for the final game against Real Madrid on Saturday. The Moroccan likely played his last minutes with Real Sociedad since he will return to West Ham at the end of June after his loan spell and is being tracked by several clubs across Europe ahead of next season.