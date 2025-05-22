Neal Maupay News: Attacking option in OM

Maupay contributed four goals and four assists in 22 Ligue 1 appearances for Marseille during the 2024-25 season.

Maupay's movement and finishing gave Marseille a reliable attacking option when Elye Wahi wasn't delivering at the start of the campaign. His ability to link play and create chances added depth to the forward line when needed, although he saw a significant decrease in minutes after the arrival of Amine Gouiri who has been sensational up front. Maupay's experience proved valuable in crucial moments and will continue to be next season as he reportedly said he will stay in Marseille to play the Champions League at the Velodrome.