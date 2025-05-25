Neco Williams News: Mostly improved season

Williams had four crosses (one accurate) and three tackles in Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.

For the most part, Williams' latest season is better than his previous. Williams logged 35 games and 28 starts, both the 24-year-old's career bests. Offensively, most of the defender's four G/A came from his career-high three assists via 18 chances created and 13 accurate crosses. Defensively, Williams recorded 120 clearances, 57 tackles won, 31 interceptions and 10 blocks, with the first two tallies his career bests.