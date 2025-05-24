Fantasy Soccer
Nelson Palacio News: On bench Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 24, 2025

Palacio (leg) is on the bench for Saturday's meeting against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Palacio has recorded only 194 minutes of league play this year, so he should serve as a substitute option in the near future. Before being sidelined for a couple of weeks, the defensive midfielder tallied 106 accurate passes, six interceptions and four tackles over 194 minutes of play. He'll offer depth behind current starters Emeka Eneli and Pablo Ruiz in upcoming matchups.

