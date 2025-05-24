Nelson Palacio News: On bench Saturday

Palacio (leg) is on the bench for Saturday's meeting against Vancouver Whitecaps.

Palacio has recorded only 194 minutes of league play this year, so he should serve as a substitute option in the near future. Before being sidelined for a couple of weeks, the defensive midfielder tallied 106 accurate passes, six interceptions and four tackles over 194 minutes of play. He'll offer depth behind current starters Emeka Eneli and Pablo Ruiz in upcoming matchups.