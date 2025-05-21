Nelson Weiper News: Out of contract
Weiper is out of contract after scoring three times and adding two assists in 23 appearances (seven starts) in the Bundesliga.
Weiper is at the end of his contract with Mainz, and his future remains uncertain. The club remains in negotiations for a renewal with the striker, though he's failed to really establish himself as an invaluable part of the starting XI during his first three seasons.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now