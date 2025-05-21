Fantasy Soccer
Nelson Weiper News: Out of contract

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2025

Weiper is out of contract after scoring three times and adding two assists in 23 appearances (seven starts) in the Bundesliga.

Weiper is at the end of his contract with Mainz, and his future remains uncertain. The club remains in negotiations for a renewal with the striker, though he's failed to really establish himself as an invaluable part of the starting XI during his first three seasons.

Nelson Weiper
FSV Mainz 05
