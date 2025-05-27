Ngal'ayel Mukau News: Midfield prospect in Lille

Mukau made 30 appearances across all competitions for Lille in the 2024-25 season, scoring two goals and providing one assist.

Mukau's emergence as a reliable midfield option showcased his potential after joining Lille from Belgian side Mechelen in the summer transfer window. His passing accuracy and defensive contributions were notable in his first appearances in a top five league and are promising for the future since he is expected to play a big role for the Dogues in upcoming seasons. The defensive midfielder scored two goals in eight Champions League appearances, highlighting his composure and calm when the level rises and he will likely be a key element next season when Lille feature in the Europa League.