Nicholas Defreitas Hansen headshot

Nicholas Defreitas Hansen News: Gives up two goals in loss

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on May 30, 2025 at 8:36pm

Hansen made seven saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 defeat versus the Timbers.

Hansen was unable to do anything on the two goals he conceded, but the seven saves suggest he was able to respond most of the time he was forced to work -- including saving a Felipe Mora penalty in the first half. With Zack Steffen (oblique) injured, there's a good chance Hansen will start again when the Rapids take on Austin on Saturday.

Nicholas Defreitas Hansen
Colorado Rapids
