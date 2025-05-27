Fantasy Soccer
Nicholas Defreitas Hansen headshot

Nicholas Defreitas Hansen News: Keeps clean sheet Saturday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Hansen had one save and secured a clean sheet in Saturday's 1-0 win versus St. Louis City SC.

Hansen made his third start of the season and kept his second straight clean sheet. He only needed to make one save to accomplish that, a massive credit to his defense. With Zack Steffen (oblique) injured, there's a good chance Hansen will start again Wednesday at Portland.

Nicholas Defreitas Hansen
Colorado Rapids
