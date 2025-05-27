Nicholas Hagen News: Concedes three in loss

Hagen recorded seven saves and allowed three goals in Saturday's 3-2 defeat against Charlotte FC.

Hagen drew his first start of the season Saturday after Schulte was injured during warmups. His defense struggled versus Charlotte allowing 10 shots on target. Although Hagen made seven saves, he also conceded three goals including a Pep Biel winner in the 75th minute. The extent of Schulte's injury is not yet known, but if he is forced to miss any time either Hagen or Evan Bush will start in his place.