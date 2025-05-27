Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Nick Hagglund headshot

Nick Hagglund Injury: Expected to miss six weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2025

Hagglund (ribs) is expected to miss six weeks due to his surgery, according to manager Pat Noonan, per Laurel Pfahler of the Queen City Press.

Hagglund will be out for a decent spell after undergoing rib surgery, as his manager did state the defender would miss around six weeks. He will hope this is a correct timeline, likely returning to play around mid-July. That said, the club will need a replacement while he is out, with Teenage Hadebe as a likely player to take over his role.

Nick Hagglund
FC Cincinnati
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now