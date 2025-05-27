Nick Hagglund Injury: Expected to miss six weeks
Hagglund (ribs) is expected to miss six weeks due to his surgery, according to manager Pat Noonan, per Laurel Pfahler of the Queen City Press.
Hagglund will be out for a decent spell after undergoing rib surgery, as his manager did state the defender would miss around six weeks. He will hope this is a correct timeline, likely returning to play around mid-July. That said, the club will need a replacement while he is out, with Teenage Hadebe as a likely player to take over his role.
