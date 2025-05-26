Nick Hagglund Injury: Suffers fractured rib

Hagglund will be out for the time being after suffering a fractured rib and lung damage, coach Pat Noonan said in a press conference, according to Laurel Pfahler for the QueenCityPress.

Hagglund was forced off in the 14th minute of Sunday's clash against Atlanta after suffering a fractured rib. He was transported to the hospital to undergo further examinations. He will be out for the foreseeable future until further notice, with Teenage Hadebe expected to see increased playing time in the backline until Hagglund fully recovers.