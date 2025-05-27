Nick Pope News: Allows one in season finale

Pope made five saves and conceded one goal during Sunday's 1-0 loss against Everton.

Pope did a great job between the posts, keeping the stalemate for more than an hour despite the number of clear chances created by the opposition. However, the goalkeeper couldn't do much to stop Carlos Alcaraz's well-placed headed that went in for the lone goal of the match in the 65th minute. With a lots of ups and downs during the campaign and a knee injury that kept him out for two months, Pope started in 28 league games this season, with 88 saves, 35 goals allowed and eight clean sheets.